Win an appearance on FOX 5’s The LOCAList SD

FOX 5 TV’s groundbreaking new program called “The LOCAList SD”, explores San Diego’s unique culture, lifestyle, and businesses in an engaging half hour program each day, Monday through Friday at 10 am and again at 1030am. Learn how your business can be showcased within this program in ways that captivate, engage, and inspire local San Diegans.

What: Learn and view how other San Diego businesses are using this platform to share what makes them special and worth doing business with. Meet with talent from the show and our producers and brainstorm ideas on how your business could be integrated into the show. Talk with other business owners about how they have benefited from being a part of this program.

When: August 24th, 1130a-2 pm (lunch to be served)

Where: Kona Kai Resort and Hotel, 1551 Shelter Island Dr., Point Loma

Prizes: There will be a drawing for a FREE LOCAList SD segment along with special discounts for those that attend the event! All attendees will be given a special gift bag with LOCAList goodies!

*Must be in person to win