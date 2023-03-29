SAN DIEGO — It’s been a brisk year for San Diegans, with lowest average temperatures breaking 52-year records, according to data from the National Weather Service.

NWS says 2023 has the lowest average temperature in the region for the period from Jan. 1 to March 27 (55.9 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1971 (55.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

America’s Finest City has seen winter storm after winter storm in 2023 and there’s no doubt about it — the days have been chilly.

In fact, NWS says the average daily high in 2023 (63.0 degrees Fahrenheit) for the same dates is the lowest since 1950 (61.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

More information, including graphs, on San Diego temperatures can be found here.

Meanwhile, NWS has forecast cooler temperatures for much of the coast and valleys Wednesday and Thursday this week.

On top of that, a Winter Weather Advisory will go in effect at midnight Wednesday night for the mountain areas, keeping in line with the cooling trend felt in San Diego so far this year.