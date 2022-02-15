Your best pics from Tuesday’s storm that brought hail, snow

SAN DIEGO – The heat finally broke Tuesday in San Diego County with cooler temperatures during the day followed by thunderstorms with rain and hail falling into the evening hours.

Scattered showers were predicted by the National Weather Service for Tuesday. Isolated precipitation could linger through the night and early into Wednesday morning. At higher elevations, residents were reporting heavier rain and even snow that’s already responsible for some school closures.

As of 6:45 p.m., Boucher Hill near Palomar Mountain had the most rain for the day with .84 inches, per NWS. Between 2-4 inches of snow had fallen in the San Bernardino Mountains, the agency said.

Have recordings from your neighborhood during the wet weather? Share your photos and videos here.