Winter storm’s effects felt throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The effects of a strong winter storm were felt throughout San Diego County Monday.

The second of three storms expected in the area brought lots of snow to the mountains and you didn’t have to drive far from San Diego to find it. It was snowing just past Alpine off Interstate 8 east at an elevation of 2,000 feet, about a 30-minute drive from San Diego.

FOX 5’s Misha DiBono pulled off at Japatul Valley Road, where snow and hail were coming down hard and piling up. Dozens of families were driving up to the mountains and stopped when it appeared to be too dangerous to go any further.

California Highway Patrol said Sunrise Highway was closed from State Route 79 to mile marker 26.5. Chains are required on the remaining portion of Sunrise. With wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour and temperatures expected to stay in the low 20s, the mountains could see anywhere between three and five inches of snow.

Austin McKeon shared this photo of a palm tree that snapped at the top of the Oceanside Pier along North Pacific Street. Photo: Austin McKeon

Photos show snowfall at Palomar County Park Sunday. Photo: San Diego County

Snow in Julian.

Caltrans warned to watch out for snow plows on SR-79. When putting on snow chains, make sure you are at a safe location and not blocking the roadway. Photo: Caltrans San Diego

At least one vehicle was damaged Monday morning when strong winds toppled a tree onto a carport in Point Loma.

San Diego Sheriff’s Department photos show mountain snow.

Snow at William Heise County Park. Photo: San Diego Parks

Stephanie Wilson captioned this: Wall of hail moving across Vista

San Diego firefighters were working to rescue someone from a van in South Bay. Photo: San Diego Fire Department

Jeff Martin sent this photo of a tree that fell in his yard. He wrote: “miraculously missed our fence, patio cover, house and dogs.”

Out at the coast, San Diego beaches were hit hard with sustained high winds. Lifeguards warned people to avoid the coastline in North County as they measured wind gusts up to 43 miles per hour at Moonlight Beach.

The wind whipped sand around while rain soaked the bluffs and waves crashed along the shore.

“Once you get these bluffs saturated with rainwater, they become even more unstable. So this naturally eroding coastline, these bluffs here, you have to be cognizant of that,” Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said. “If you have any questions, please come down to any of these lifeguard stations up and down the coastline and ask them what’s going on.”

Winds gusts up to 60 miles per hour battered boats at the Chula Vista Marina. Sails were unfurled, tarps were ripped off and at least one boat became unmoored, according to sailors on the dock.

“Last night was extreme — it was extreme, because it’s normally not like this,” boat owner James Horwood said.

No major damage was reported as winds were expected to continue to blow throughout the evening before calming down around 8 p.m. A small craft advisory remains in place.