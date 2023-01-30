JULIAN, Calif. — The winter storm warning in effect for San Diego’s mountain communities brought some residents up to Julian on Monday morning in hopes of seeing snow.

While the area has only seen some flurries, the idea of having snow on the ground at some point has attracted some locals from communities closer to the coast.

“(We) came to catch the snow,” Poway resident Jo Williamson said to FOX 5. “We love snow, so we came from Poway early in the morning (to) be here first on the street.”

Drivers are urged to take caution traveling up into areas under the winter storm advisory, as weather conditions could pose a potential safety hazard for those on the roads.

That did not stop Williamson from venturing up for the chance to catch some snow with another Poway resident, Mandy Kersh, who described the trip as comfortable.

“It was a little bit snowing when we drove up,” Kersh said. “Now it’s just rain, but we’re patient. We can wait.”

It was mostly raining off and on in the mountains areas Monday, with some snow flurries that turned into slush on the ground. The temperature is not yet cold enough for any snow to stick.

However, local area schools are closed for the day, because of the winter storm warning. They will be on a late start schedule on Tuesday.