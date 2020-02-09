Winter storm brings rain, mountain snow

SAN DIEGO — A winter storm arrives from the north Sunday, bringing snow to the mountains and light to moderate rain to the rest of San Diego County through Monday night, weather forecasters said.

Onshore winds will strengthen Sunday night, becoming offshore Monday through Tuesday as the storm moves to the southeast, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in San Diego.

For the remainder of the week, the county will return to near-normal temperatures and another chance of light rain for next weekend, the NWS said.

“With cold air in place, this system will have the potential to produce heavy snowfall in the San Bernardino Mountains, especially in the Big Bear area, therefore the winter storm watch was upgraded to a winter storm warning this morning,” the NWS forecast said. “Areas above the snow level, which will drop to between 3,500 to 4,000 feet tonight, will have the potential to receive heavy snow, possibly around one foot or even higher amounts along the eastern slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains, where around 15 inches could fall.”

Winter weather advisories were also posted for the high desert, where 1-to-2 inches of snow will likely fall late Sunday night into Monday. San Diego and Riverside mountains will likely receive several inches of snow, the weather service said. Even a light coating of snow along Interstate 8 in San Diego County could affect travel, they warned.

Rains will diminish Monday afternoon, with scattered showers continuing into Monday night, diminishing more by daybreak Tuesday morning as the storm heads east toward New Mexico during the day Tuesday, forecasters said.

“Quieter weather is still expected for Wednesday through Friday,” forecasters said. “Another storm is still possible for next weekend, but forecasts give very low confidence at this point…”