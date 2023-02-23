SAN DIEGO — As a winter storm system continues to sweep San Diego County, several areas are seeing significant precipitation — whether it be rain or snow.

The National Weather Service Thursday morning released a preliminary summary showing just how much precipitation coastal areas, valleys and desert lands in the county have accumulated in the last two days.

Here’s a breakdown showing which areas received the highest levels of precipitation so far.

*This data reflects two-day precipitation totals as of 7:03 a.m. Thursday. These amounts are expected to change as the storm continues into the weekend.

*The National Weather Service says areas that are above the freezing level may not show accurate accumulating precipitation.

Coastal areas

Location/General AreaPrecipitation Amount
Kearny Mesa0.41 inches
Carlsbad 0.34 inches
National City0.32 inches
San Marcos0.30 inches
Vista0.27 inches
San Onofre0.25 inches
Miramar0.22 inches
El Camino Del Norte0.21 inches

Valley areas

Location/General AreaPrecipitation Amount
Alpine 0.92 inches
Lake Wohlford0.77 inches
Escondido0.71 inches
Lower Oat Flats0.68 inches
Skyline Ranch0.64 inches
Barona 0.58 inches
Harbison Canyon0.57 inches
Couser Canyon0.53 inches

Desert areas

Location/General AreaPrecipitation Amount
San Felipe 0.63 inches
Agua Caliente 0.15 inches
Borrego Palm Canyon0.13 inches
Borrego Springs0.04 inches
Ocotillo Wells0.02 inches

Don’t see your area? Find out just how much the storm has impacted where you live by referring to the full report which can be found here.

According to the National Weather Service, another low pressure system is expected to sweep in from the Northeast on Saturday with more heavy precipitation expected throughout San Diego County.