SAN DIEGO — As a winter storm system continues to sweep San Diego County, several areas are seeing significant precipitation — whether it be rain or snow.

The National Weather Service Thursday morning released a preliminary summary showing just how much precipitation coastal areas, valleys and desert lands in the county have accumulated in the last two days.

Here’s a breakdown showing which areas received the highest levels of precipitation so far.

*This data reflects two-day precipitation totals as of 7:03 a.m. Thursday. These amounts are expected to change as the storm continues into the weekend.

*The National Weather Service says areas that are above the freezing level may not show accurate accumulating precipitation.

Coastal areas

Location/General Area Precipitation Amount Kearny Mesa 0.41 inches Carlsbad 0.34 inches National City 0.32 inches San Marcos 0.30 inches Vista 0.27 inches San Onofre 0.25 inches Miramar 0.22 inches El Camino Del Norte 0.21 inches

Valley areas

Location/General Area Precipitation Amount Alpine 0.92 inches Lake Wohlford 0.77 inches Escondido 0.71 inches Lower Oat Flats 0.68 inches Skyline Ranch 0.64 inches Barona 0.58 inches Harbison Canyon 0.57 inches Couser Canyon 0.53 inches

Desert areas

Location/General Area Precipitation Amount San Felipe 0.63 inches Agua Caliente 0.15 inches Borrego Palm Canyon 0.13 inches Borrego Springs 0.04 inches Ocotillo Wells 0.02 inches

Don’t see your area? Find out just how much the storm has impacted where you live by referring to the full report which can be found here.

According to the National Weather Service, another low pressure system is expected to sweep in from the Northeast on Saturday with more heavy precipitation expected throughout San Diego County.