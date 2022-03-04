SAN DIEGO – More rain and some chillier temperatures are on the way this weekend in San Diego County with a moderate winter weather advisory going into effect after midnight Friday for the county’s mountain areas, forecasters say.

Weekend precipitation is not expected to be as strong as the first winter storm that blew through the county this week, but temperatures likely will be colder this time around, National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Tardy said. He expects “widespread precipitation” throughout the county, ranging from as much as a tenth of an inch in San Diego to as much as half an inch in Julian by Sunday morning.

Tardy said forecasters are anticipating snow accumulation down to between 3,000-4,000 feet, which can impact conditions on Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass and Interstate 8 in the county.

“We’re talking snowfall between 1-5 inches all the way down to 5,000 feet,” Tardy said in a NWS briefing, “and we’re talking about additional snowfall in the mountain communities of 3-6 inches. That could mean even more than that on top of the foot of snow at the ski resort.”

At the San Diego International Airport, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 59 degrees Saturday and 61 degrees Sunday, forecasts show. Up in Julian, Saturday is anticipated to get no higher than 39 degrees with the high Sunday expected to be 44 degrees.

The winter weather advisory will be in place in the county’s mountains until 2 a.m. Sunday above 4,500 feet. The NWS is warning travelers to expect difficult travel conditions as well as possible damage to trees and power lines.

Additionally, a moderate wind advisory is in place for the county’s deserts until 3 a.m. Sunday, potentially bringing winds from the west of between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

The coastal areas are under a high surf advisory through noon Sunday with large breaking waves of between 4-7 feet, according to NWS. The agency is urging inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water due to “dangerous surf conditions.”

Tardy recommends that residents in the area “be aware of the changing weather conditions from the really warm conditions we’ve had to full-on winter conditions.”

