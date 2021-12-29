Winter storm dumps more rain on San Diego, bringing flooding concerns

SAN DIEGO – Sick of the rain yet, San Diego? Settle in because it’s here to stay through the end of the week, forecasters say.

Wednesday marked yet another drizzly day of on and off rain throughout the county. Showers were likely to continue through the evening with a thunderstorm possible after 10 p.m. with more rain on the way as we approach the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service tweeted that heavy rain will “slowly push eastward through the night” and into Thursday when “everyone should get a fair shot at some nice rainfall totals.” Its forecast from the San Diego International Airport shows new precipitation Thursday could total between a quarter and half of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch possible in the evening hours.

9PM Radar – – – Per usual, LA hogging all the limelight 😌🌧️ Not to worry, areas of heavy rain will slowly push eastward through the night into tomorrow, where everyone should get a fair shot at some nice rainfall totals. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/w7fKI8RCp0 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 30, 2021

With the possibility of excessive rainfall, a moderate flood watch was issued Wednesday for San Diego County’s inland valleys, coastal areas and mountains. It is expected to last until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters also put into place a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday for the county’s mountains. The result could create slippery road conditions and lower visibility for travelers late Wednesday and into Thursday.

For SoCal residents, it means a lot of brake lights on the freeway along with some crashes and slowdowns. But for visitors from out of state like Shawn and Leanne Croissant from Colorado, the recent rainfall has been unexpected.

“We were excited when we were planning our trip a couple of months ago to be able to come to the beach with sunshine and just enjoy the weather and get out of the cold Colorado weather,” Shawn said. “But, you know, a couple of days ago, we looked at it and yeah – it looked like it’s going to be cold and rainy.”

Without a sunny beach day in the cards, Leanne said they need to search out some suitable indoor options.

“(Shawn) usually has an agenda planned and even this is throwing him,” she said. “He’s like, ‘We have no idea what we’re going to do.'”

Others like Andrew Saaverda, who was visiting from Texas, didn’t let the weather deter him.

“I expected it to rain and be cold,” Saaverda said. “I guess not rain as much but I jumped in the water already. Not tonight but a couple of days ago when it was about 50. It is what it is.”

