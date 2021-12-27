Winter storm brings chilly temps with significant snowfall expected in mountains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The latest winter storm due in Monday evening is expected to bring chilly temperatures countywide and significant snowfall in the mountains, the National Weather Service said Monday.

“Rain is moving in from L.A. and Orange counties with the main band going to hit between 7 and 10 p.m. tonight with shower activity lingering overnight,” meteorologist Elizabeth Schenk said about the San Diego area.

Schenk said the latest in a series of winter storms is predicted to drop a tenth- to a quarter-inch of rain on coastal areas, and a quarter- to a half-inch in the inland valleys and mountains.

The forecaster said a winter storm warning will be in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains above 5,000 feet.

“This storm is likely to bring an accumulation of three inches to as many as seven inches of snow to the mountains in areas like Julian and Pine Valley,” Schenk said. “We’re also looking at potential wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph, with localized gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. That will make for very difficult traveling conditions.”

Schenk said there is a gale warning out for coastal waters with very strong westerly winds gusting up to 30 to 35 knots with rough seas of six to 12 feet.

The meteorologist said this latest winter storm is going to bring unseasonably cold temperatures.

“The mountains will be 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal, and the coast and inland valleys will be 10 to 15 degrees colder than usual,” Schenk said.

San Diego County has received more rainfall than normal for this year’s rainy season which began Oct. 1.

“The average rainfall measured at Lindbergh Field this time of year is 2.63 inches, and we’ve received 3.19 inches so far,” Schenk said.

Yet another winter storm is due in San Diego later this week starting early Wednesday and persisting through Friday, Schenk said.

