Map shows areas that will see strongest gusts as Santa Anas bring fire danger

SAN DIEGO — Forecasters told residents in parts of San Diego to use extra caution this weekend as Santa Ana winds blow through the county, bringing elevated fire danger with them.

The National Weather Service wind advisory went into effect early Friday and will remain in place until 6 p.m. Saturday, unless modified, the agency said. A map shared by NWS late Thursday showed the areas that will see the most powerful gusts.

While San Diego County won’t be battered the way the Inland Empire will be, experts said some local communities should be on alert:

This map shows peak Santa Ana wind gusts in the San Diego and Southern California weather report for Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22. (Photo: National Weather Service)

People who live, work or travel through those mountain and valley areas were warned to be careful on the road, especially in large, high-profile vehicles like big rigs or RVs. Forecasters also recommended that residents secure outdoor objects, like light patio furniture and umbrellas. Look out for falling palm fronds and tree limbs, too.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 55 mph, were expected. The winds will particularly impact communities like El Cajon, Bonsall, Bostonia and Casa De Oro. It will be windy in Alpine, Escondido and Ramona, as well.

The strongest winds were expected Saturday and will give way to less powerful gusts by Sunday, according to the NWS. While Southern California has enjoyed some wet weather in recent weeks, conditions are now dry enough to raise the risk of wildfires, experts said.

“The rains from the previous months have been able to hamper down the extreme fire danger somewhat which is good news,” a spokesperson explained on Twitter. “There is still the threat for elevated fire weather risk due to the very high winds and somewhat lower relative humidity values. Stay safe!”