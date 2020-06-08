Windy, dry weather spikes SoCal wildfire danger

LOS ANGELES — Windy and dry weather has raised fire danger in Southern California and other large parts of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and for the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys through Monday evening.

Santa Ana winds and unseasonably warm temperatures were forecast for San Diego County — including temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s Tuesday — but there was no fire danger warning in place as of Monday. There was, however, a rare heat advisory in place for coastal communities in the South Bay.

Firefighters protect homes as a wildfire burns in Solano County near Winters, Calif., early Sunday, June 7, 2020. (Kent Porter/The Santa Rosa Press Democrat via AP)

Elsewhere in California, three structures were destroyed by a weekend fire in the Winters area of Solano County and six homes in Mariposa County were put under evacuation orders due to a brush fire.

In northern Los Angeles County, water-dropping helicopters worked through the night to try to corral a brush fire in the hilly Castaic area.