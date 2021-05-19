Wind advisory issued for San Diego mountains and deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty winds are expected to sweep through the San Diego County mountains and deserts Wednesday through Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Friday in those two areas.

Winds out of the west will be between 20 and 30 mph Wednesday, with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph along desert mountain slopes, forecasters said.

The NWS warned that the gusty conditions could make travel difficult for drivers of high-profile vehicles. The winds could also blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s in coastal areas, the mid-70s to low-80s in the western valleys, the low-70s to low-80s in the mountains and the mid-90s to low-100s in the deserts.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.