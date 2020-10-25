Wind, scattered showers expected Sunday as break from heat continues

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Strong winds are expected in San Diego County through Tuesday, as a deepening low-pressure system increases onshore flow and moisture over the area, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Scattered, light showers are expected west of the mountains through Sunday evening as strong westerly winds dominate the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be around 69 degrees with overnight lows of 52-59 and scattered showers and wind gusts of up to 35 mph. Western valley highs will be 66-71 with overnight lows of 42- 52. Highs near the foothills will be 59-64 with scattered showers.

Mountain highs are expected to be 54-63 with up to 55 mph wind gusts and a 40% chance of rain. Overnight lows in the mountains will be 34-42 with a 50% chance of rain.

Deserts were expected to be mostly sunny Sunday with highs of 77-82 and gusty winds of up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the deserts will be 49-56 with a 20% chance of isolated showers.

Strong Santa Ana winds are forecast for Monday into Tuesday.

“These winds could be damaging and will create a period of critical fire weather conditions in favored areas through Tuesday,” the NWS said. “High pressure aloft will build in from the west later this week, returning fair and warmer weather to the region, along with some coastal low clouds and fog as the marine layer slowly rebuilds.”

A small craft advisory will be in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Northeast winds will gust to 30 knots Monday, which could create conditions hazardous to small craft.