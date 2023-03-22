SAN DIEGO — Widespread rain and strong winds have swept San Diego County this week with some particular areas receiving the brunt of the storm.

A high wind warning was in effect until midnight Tuesday and rightfully so as winds speeds outpaced the forecast in some sectors of the county.

Some San Diegans may be faced with downed trees and debris following the the windy weather.

The highest reported wind gust from 10:15 p.m. Monday to the same time Tuesday was recorded on Palomar Mountain and clocked in at 83 mph, according the the National Weather Service.

Trailing in second place, the Oak Grove area in North County, which is located about 22 miles east-southeast of Temecula, clocked winds speeds at 67 mph during that same timeframe.

Here’s a 24-hour breakdown of some of the top wind speeds in the coastal, mountains, valleys and dessert areas as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS data.

Coastal areas

General area Wind gusts speed Coronado Cays (Coronado) 55 mph Moonlight Beach (Encinitas) 51 mph Camp Pendleton 50 mph Carlsbad Airport (Carlsbad) 45 mph

Mountain areas

General area Wind gusts speed Palomar Mountain 83 mph Oak Grove (near Temecula) 67 mph Harrison Park (Julian) 60 mph Cuyamaca Mountains (Pine Valley) 58 mph

Valley areas

General area Wind gusts speed Coronado Hills (San Marcos) 55 mph Mount Woodson (Ramona) 51 mph Dye Mountain (East of Witch Creek) 46 mph Dehesa (Between Harbison Canyon, Crest, Alpine and Granite Hills) 45 mph

Desert areas

General area Wind gusts speed Borrego Valley 36 mph

Though a windy portion of the week has past, NWS says another low-pressure system from the northwest could bring more rain and wind into next week.