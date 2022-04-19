SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A wind advisory is in effect in parts of San Diego from noon Tuesday until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

West winds are expected from 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 60 mph in the San Diego mountains and deserts. The wind advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The NWS warns that blowing dust and sand can reduce visibility in the deserts and strong winds can create difficult driving conditions on Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass into the Coachella Valley.

The NWS recommends using extra caution when driving, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and to secure outdoor objects.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.