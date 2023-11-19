SAN DIEGO — A wind advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County as moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to set in Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast winds are anticipated to reach their peak on Monday before dying down slightly on Tuesday. The wind advisory will remain in place through Tuesday at 2 p.m., with the winds mostly subsiding by Wednesday.

Communities in the inland foothills — like Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway — and San Diego County mountain areas are likely to see the strongest winds during this time.

In the low-lying areas, wind speeds could reach up to 15 to 25 miles per hour with individual gusts of about 50 miles per hour, NWS says. Meanwhile, mountain communities could see winds around 25 to 35 miles per hour with individual gusts of about 55 miles per hour.

Peak wind gusts on Monday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

Peak wind gusts on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

Forecasters say locally stronger wind gusts are possible along the Santa Ana mountains in wine-prone slopes and canyons, including near Julian and Pine Valley. These individual wind gusts could hit speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

During the advisory, NWS encourages impacted residents to secure any outdoor objects that could be vulnerable to moving amid high winds, and exercise caution when driving.

These winds will come alongside a high pressure ridge that will warm temperatures slightly in areas west of the mountains early in the week.

According to NWS, inland valley areas will see highs in the upper 70s, while communities along the coast are likely to see highs around the upper 60s to low 70s. Mountain communities will be slightly cooler, forecasters say, with highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Cooler weather will return just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, forecasters say, including the possibility of some light rain or drizzle.