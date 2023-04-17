SAN DIEGO — Parts of San Diego County are under a wind advisory, with some areas expected to see gusts up to 60 miles and hour.

The wind advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts areas until Wednesday morning.

“Lot of dust mostly and everything flying,” Boulevard resident Pat McDuffy said. “Look out for flying objects.”

West winds are expected to blow from 25 to 35 miles an hour with gusts up to 60 mph.

They are expected to be strongest in the deserts and eastern slopes of the mountains.

The driver from Boulevard knows it all too well.

“It gets up to 100 miles an hour. It’ll take the shingles off your roof if you’re not careful,” McDuffy said.

Gusty winds could blow objects around your home.

Neighbors warn to hunker down anything that can blow away in your yards. Beware of any tree limbs or debris that can fly into the roadways.

“Feel a lot of sound from the wind gusting like outdoors,” Descanso resident Alf Schreiber said. “On occasion, we might have a tree that does fall down. In fact, that happened over at the elementary school here in Descanso, so yeah, we can have some damage.”

The winds are expected to get strongest after midnight into Tuesday morning.

High profile vehicles like SUVs and trucks traveling through the mountain and desert passes should also slow down.

“The 8 can be a little rambunctious for sure with cars you know and especially with the semi-trucks being pushed to the side a little bit so just got to be on your toes when you’re driving so slow down a little bit making sure that you get there safely,” Schreiber said.

The wind advisory will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.