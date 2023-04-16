SAN DIEGO — The weekend started with low clouds that lingered from the beaches to the western valleys, but the National Weather Service San Diego says those clouds should eventually clear inland.

This may be the calm dim before some gusty conditions as weather officials predict a low pressure system that could take hold of the region on Sunday, also spreading cooling temperatures further inland.

NWS says west winds are expected to sweep through the county, especially across the mountains and deserts. According to weather officials, wind advisories may be needed on Monday and Tuesday. This is expected is start on Monday afternoon and may continue into Wednesday before gradually decreasing.

Despite predicted winds, NWS says precipitation is not expected to reach this far south. There could, however, be a deepened marine layer resulting in more clouds and cooler weather through midweek.

Looking ahead, weather officials forecast the region will see warming temperatures into the end of the week as the low pressure system shifts eastward.