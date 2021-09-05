Will the heat continue over Labor Day weekend in San Diego County?

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High pressure over California was bringing hot weather to inland areas this Labor Day weekend, while an eddy was expected to spin up Sunday evening, which could bring a few degrees of cooling to the coast and some valleys on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A south swell at San Diego County beaches Sunday and Monday was expected to elevate surf, and create dangerous swimming conditions, including a high risk of rip currents, the NWS said.

The heat, combined with very low afternoon minimum humidity of around 10%, could elevate the wildfire danger through Tuesday.

A heat advisory was issued Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County mountains and until 8 p.m. Sunday for the valleys.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 80-85 degrees, with inland highs of 89-94 and overnight lows of 63-68. Highs in the western valleys will be 92-97 and 94-104 near the foothills with lows of 63-69. Mountain highs were expected to be 94-101 with overnight lows of 64-72. Highs in the deserts will be around 111 with overnight lows of 79-84.

Cooling was expected to spread farther inland midweek as the high pressure drifts to the north and east, forecasters said.

Monsoon moisture Thursday and Friday was expected across Southern California, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.

