SAN DIEGO — Halloween is less than a day away, meaning that its almost time for kids’ annual trip around the neighborhood to do some good ol’ trick-or-treating.

Parents may already be readying their little ones for the candy-gathering excursion. While there may be some stressing about costumes or trick-or-treating baskets, San Diegans need not worry about prepping for inclement weather on the big night as well.

Some parts of the country will be in for a freezing, rainy night on Halloween. San Diego County is not one of those places. According to the National Weather Service, residents will be in for a precipitation-free, yet windy night.

Strong Santa Ana winds, which picked up overnight Sunday, will continue through Wednesday, although it will start gradually weakening on Halloween.

According to NWS, the wind coinciding with relative humidity falling into the single digits for most of the county will contribute to elevated fire risk during the early part of the week. A high wind warning will remain in effect through Wednesday for inland communities.

By Halloween night, forecasters say leftover strong winds will be more isolated and less widespread, mostly impacting unpopulated areas.

As NWS wrote in a discussion on Monday, it’s good news “for trick or treaters (fewer of them will have to hold on to those witch hats and ghost costumes).”

Meanwhile, daytime high temperatures will be quite warm, reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s along the coast and in the inland valley areas.

When the ghouls come out to play, temperatures will fall Tuesday night. Most of the county will see lows in the 50s, according to NWS. However, parts of the high desert will reach freezing level.

Parents taking their kids out around the neighborhood can safely leave their umbrellas at home, as there is “zero” indication of any rain on Halloween this year.

In fact, only a handful of Halloweens — 11 to be exact — in the last seven decades have seen a measurable amount of rain, according to NWS. The most rain dropped on the holiday was 1.01 inches, a record which was set in 1927.

With clear skies, San Diegans will be in for a perfect Halloween night. Happy haunting!