SAN DIEGO — Take advantage of the warm, dry weather this weekend San Diegans as the forecast shows cooling, along with possible rainfall and snow come next week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Santa Ana winds are expected to continue Thursday, peaking overnight.

Wind data from the last 48 hours shows Boucher Hill on Palomar Mountain with the highest clocked speeds in the region at 50 mph. Winds at Sill Hill near Cuyamaca Rancho State Park slightly trailed at 46 mph.

Before speeding up overnight, NWS said winds will decrease a bit Thursday afternoon with the dry air expected to stick around.

Despite this, weather officials explained that circumstances will remain elevated to “near critical fire weather conditions” for inland areas Thursday.

A weak onshore flow is expected to briefly return on Friday before a weak offshore flow returns for the weekend and into early Monday, NWS said. This means winds may be substantially weaker than the past couple of days.

It also means the weekend will be warm with Sunday anticipated to be the warmest day. This may be a good opportunity to hit the beach or enjoy other outdoor activities before a change sweeps through.

According to NWS, the San Diego region is in for a significant pattern change next week as a Pacific low impacts the West Coast, possibly bringing the first winter storm of the season.

Precipitation could arrive as early as Tuesday night in Southern California, though weather officials have said it’s more likely to start during the second half of the week.

This means there’s potential for widespread rainfall, mountain snow, and gusty winds from this system, especially for the Wednesday through Friday time period.

“It’s quite far out at this time and details on the timing and intensity will likely change, but it certainly looks like an interesting weather week coming up! We will keep refining the forecast in the coming days and iron out the details as we get closer to the event,” NWS noted on Thursday’s area forecast discussion.