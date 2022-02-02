Southern California gets another round of Santa Ana winds

SAN DIEGO — Another round of Santa Ana winds will whip up Southern California this week, with the strongest gusts coming Wednesday afternoon.

“Gusty Santa Ana winds will impact SoCal tonight through Friday,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter. “Impacts include dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles, reduced visibility in blowing dust, and damage to trees and power lines.”

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, San Diego County had seen wind gusts of about 40 mph at monitoring stations in Fallbrook and Camp Pendleton, but fell short of the much more powerful winds to the north.

A high wind warning was in effect through Thursday for valley and mountain areas in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. In the foothills north of San Bernardino, the NWS recorded a gust of 75 mph, Southern California’s strongest wind of the morning. At Cal State San Bernardino, monitors registered a 64-mph gust.

Another round of winds is expected late Thursday night into Friday, with the strongest gusts coming Friday morning, according to the NWS.

Powerful winds sometimes prompt damage from falling trees, as seen in Los Angeles last month. Residents in windy areas are encouraged to make sure loose outdoor items, such as patio furniture and umbrellas, are safely fastened.

A map provided by the NWS showed the areas expected to see the fiercest winds Wednesday. It also illustrated the contrast between San Diego County and other SoCal communities:

Peak wind gust predictions, mapped onto Southern California by forecasters, between early Wednesday morning and late Thursday morning. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Wind aside, San Diegans can expect a pleasant end to the week, forecasters said. The winds should lead to “abundant sunshine” with warm temperatures into the weekend.