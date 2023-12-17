SAN DIEGO — Chances of rain are on the forecast, but when exactly are those showers expected in San Diego County?

The short answer — possibly as early as Monday morning. The National Weather Service said a slight chance of precipitation is slated after 10 a.m. as the week before Christmas begins.

The existing dry layer near the surface, however, should limit any significant rainfall accumulations, according to their expectations.

This comes as Pacific moisture increases from the west, weather officials explained. Those chances increase come Tuesday, though mostly light showers are anticipated.

Here’s a look at regional rain chances for Tuesday, according to NWS:

(National Weather Service)

Come midweek, NWS said “disturbances arrive along a subtropical jet stream,” likely sparking heavier showers and scattered thunderstorms in some Southern California areas.

Low pressure dropping south of the coast will enhance rainfall potential Thursday and Friday, weather officials explained further.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms are emphasized along the coast Thursday and then inland Friday, NWS noted in Sunday’s area forecast discussion. A slight chance of flash flooding is even on the forecast for Friday.

Flash forward to next weekend — NWS predicts a dry-out for a mild start to Christmas week.