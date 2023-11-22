SAN DIEGO — Southern California will be showing off for Thanksgiving visitors with warm weather this holiday.

Santa Ana winds have died down significantly as of Wednesday afternoon, but the lingering offshore pattern is keeping temperatures above average.

There will be a transition to onshore flow for Thursday and Friday thanks to a low-pressure system to our north. This will cause some increasing clouds, slightly cooler weather and periods of drizzle into the weekend.

Daytime highs for Turkey Day at the coast will top out in the upper 60s, inland areas reaching the low 70s, mountains in the mid 60s and deserts in the upper 70s.

Gusty westerly winds will pick up for the inland valleys and will peak in the afternoon for Thanksgiving and Friday.

Some drizzle is possible at times after your Thanksgiving meal, with higher chances overnight into early parts of Friday. Very light accumulations are expected with this system, right now a tenth inch or less.

Saturday into early next week another Santa Ana weather pattern is back in the forecast to warm up temps and dry us out the rest of November.