SAN DIEGO — Cloudier and cooler is how Memorial Day weekend in San Diego County is shaping up to be. Seasonal May Gray will hang out with us the next couple of days.

A low pressure trough will deepen and extend our marine layer Friday night through the weekend with stubborn clearing Saturday. There may even be some patchy drizzle as we wake up Saturday morning.

Temperature-wise, mid to upper-60s expected for the coast and mountains Saturday, low 70s for inland valleys and mid-90s in the deserts.

Morning and evening low clouds continue west of the mountains Sunday and Monday with partly sunny skies forecasted those two days.

A little more sunshine towards the end of the holiday weekend should help with slightly warmer temperatures compared to Saturday.

Watch out for strong winds over our mountains and deserts this weekend. Strong onshore flow will produce westerly winds gusts 25 to 30 miles per hour for coasts and valleys but winds will be strongest in our mountains and deserts. There is a wind advisory in place this weekend for areas including Julian, Pine Valley, Big Bear Lake and Borrego Springs, which could impact holiday road travel.

While mostly cloudy and cool at the beach, expect strong rip currents and elevated surf if you decide to dip into the water. A beach hazards statement takes place Sunday through Tuesday with waves 5 to 8 feet expected.