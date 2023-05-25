SAN DIEGO — It appears “May Gray” won’t be going away anytime soon.

Temperatures in the San Diego region will be cool Thursday and Friday as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, a low-pressure system will weaken a bit and move inland, making for a slightly warmer day. Temperatures will be 5 degrees warmer on Saturday for San Diego County’s mountains and deserts.

Early next week, another low-pressure system will move in.

The region will be slightly cooler next week with low coastal clouds extending into the inland valleys and coastal slopes of the mountains during the nights and early mornings, with limited daytime clearing at the coast.

High temperatures will remain below average.