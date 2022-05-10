SAN DIEGO – Just a few more days with cooler conditions and then it’ll be time to ditch your jacket because temperatures will quickly soar above average into the weekend.

A broad low-pressure system moving in over the area will keep us on the cooler side with strong west winds in our deserts until Wednesday. It will feel warmer in the sun but chilly in the shade as the onshore flow moves across the region.

We will be much warmer starting Thursday as that low pressure weakens. Sunshine and mid-70s are expected for our beaches, upper 70s for inland communities, mid-60s in the mountains, and low 90s in the desert Thursday.

Daytime highs will jump from 10-20 degrees below average on Wednesday to 10-15 degrees above average for the coast and valleys on Saturday.

Saturday looks to be the hottest day of the week as temps at the beach warm to the low 80s and low 90s for inland valleys and mountains.

Temperatures will remain warm early next week but start to fall slightly for beaches and valleys on Sunday with more widespread cooling for deserts on Monday.