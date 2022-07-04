SAN DIEGO – Temperatures are a bit cooler for the Fourth of July Monday, but sunny skies over San Diego are making for a picturesque holiday prior to the evening’s Big Bay Boom celebration.

Daytime highs across the region will be a few degrees below normal with beaches topping out in the low 70s and inland valleys in the upper 70s. In the mountains, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s while the desert areas will get up to about 100 degrees.

Tonight, low clouds are likely to redevelop in the region’s coastal areas, meaning mostly cloudy conditions should be expected by 8 p.m. prior to the fireworks display over the San Diego Bay.

Patchy fog is expected to roll in this evening as well and may impact some visibility tonight. That said, the cloud bases will hopefully be high enough to not block fireworks, but prepare for reduced visibility along the coast. Temperatures late Monday will be in the mid-60s at the time of the fireworks show.

Forecasters say the best view of the fireworks will be inland areas at higher elevations.

