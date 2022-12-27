SAN DIEGO — Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.

High snow leveled will keep this mostly rain for the mountain communities.

The storm will exit our region Wednesday morning, making it mostly dry tomorrow through Saturday morning.

However, the dry weather doesn’t last.

The next storm arrives Saturday afternoon for a wet New Year’s Eve until Sunday morning. This storm might be more impactful with more snow in the mountains and heavier rainfall late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

A high surf advisory is on until 4 p.m. Thursday for San Diego coastal areas while a small craft advisory is set for 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday along coastal waters from San Mateo point to the U.S.-Mexican border.

Then another storm could arrive Jan. 3-4 midweek on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep your umbrellas close by!