Wet start to the week: Showers expected through Monday morning

SAN DIEGO — Many parts of San Diego saw cool weather, cloudy skies and morning showers Monday.

The dreary weather, especially near the coast, started overnight and was expected to continue through the afternoon in parts of the county.

Winds will also be gusty in the mountains and deserts before dying off later, forecasters said. Other parts of the county will see partly cloudy skies and light winds.

High temperatures Monday will be 70 to 75 degrees near the coast and inland, 72 to 77 degrees in the western valleys, 65 to 75 degrees in the mountains and 90 to 95 degrees in the deserts, forecasters said.

A slow warming trend is expected to build through the holiday weekend, with dry, warmer weather tentatively projected for Independence Day on Saturday.

