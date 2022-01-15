San Diego under tsunami advisory after volcano erupts in Pacific

In this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

SAN DIEGO — An undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, prompting a tsunami advisory for California, Hawaii and Alaska along with the rest of the U.S. Pacific coast.

Waves were expected to arrive in Southern California around 7:50 a.m. Saturday at a size of only 1 to 2 feet, but officials still urged residents not to head to the water. While “widespread inundation,” meaning significant flooding, was not anticipated in the region, that doesn’t mean conditions can’t be dangerous.

As the National Weather Service in Los Angeles explained, it’s helpful to think of the conditions “as surges in the currents, which after arrival can create dangerous rip currents for many hours.”

That’s why San Diego officials were urging people to stay off the water, move away from the beach and leave harbors and marinas if they were starting their morning at the coast.

“A Tsunami Advisory has been issued for the U.S. West Coast, including San Diego County and Orange County,” the San Diego office of the NWS said on Twitter. “A tsunami capable of producing strong currents hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected.”

“Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami,” the NWS added. “Be alert for instructions from your local emergency management officials.”

The volcano erupted in spectacular fashion and sent large tsunami waves crashing across the shore in Tonga, where people rushed to higher ground. There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage as communications with the small island nation remained cut off hours after the eruption.

In Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves slamming ashore from about a foot in Nawiliwili, Kauai, to just under 3 feet in Hanalei. “We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands,” the center told the Associated Press, describing the situation in Hawaii.

On Tonga, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings.

New Zealand’s military said it was monitoring the situation and remained on standby, ready to assist if asked.

Check back for updates to this developing story.