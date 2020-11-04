Weird week in local weather: Hot days followed by cold, rain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Unseasonably warm weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday throughout San Diego County, then a cold front will arrive on Friday and bring a slight chance of rain in most of the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A high pressure system will build over California Wednesday and Thursday, then weaken quickly on Friday as a trough of low pressure makes its way down the coast, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected until Friday and humidity levels will fall to around 10% on Thursday, causing an elevated risk of wildfires primarily in the San Diego County mountains and inland valleys, Miller said.

The low pressure system moving in this weekend could bring scattered showers to many San Diego County communities Friday evening through Sunday night, he said.

Coastal areas and the inland valleys could get up to a half-inch of rain, while the county mountains could see up to an inch-and-a-half of rain, according to the NWS. If any rain falls in the deserts, it will be less than one-tenth of an inch.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet by Saturday night, meaning several mountain tops in San Diego County could get a few inches of snow by Sunday night, Miller said.

Strong, westerly winds are also expected this weekend, with gusts potentially reaching 55 mph near desert slopes on Saturday, Miller said.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 77 degrees near the coast, 85 inland, 88 in the western valleys, 92 near the foothills, 85 in the mountains and 95 in the deserts.

Highs will remain around there on Thursday, then drop sharply on Friday, forecasters said.