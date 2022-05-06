SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A wind advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County from noon Saturday until 6 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

West winds from 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down, causing power outages. The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.