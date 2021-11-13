Weekend weather: Warm, fair skies in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High pressure centered off the California coast was expected to bring fair skies and unseasonably warm days to San Diego County this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Santa Ana winds of 15-25 mph Saturday morning were expected to continue a weakening trend through Sunday, but heat and low humidity were likely to continue to elevate fire weather conditions, forecasters said.

Skies were clear over Southern California on Saturday morning, with satellite imagery showing the closest marine clouds were some 250 miles offshore and drifting south.

High temperatures along the coast were predicted to be 83-88 degrees with overnight lows of 52-59. Western valley highs will be 91-96, with 87-92 near the foothills and overnight lows of 53-60. Mountain highs were expected to be 78-85 with overnight lows of 46-56. Highs in the deserts will be 90-95 with overnight lows of 53-60.

High pressure was forecast to continue through Monday, bringing daytime temperatures well above seasonal averages, especially inland, where daytime highs in the low 90s were expected Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures in the coastal areas and western valleys were likely to moderate on Monday as the sea breeze increases its influence.

The marine layer was expected to deepen and spread farther inland next week with areas of night and morning low clouds and fog, and cooler days. Thursday was likely to be the coolest day overall, with temperatures from the low 60s to low 70s west of the mountains.

Inland temperatures were predicted to begin to trend warmer for Friday and Saturday.

Along the coastal waters, areas of dense fog with visibility one nautical mile or less was expected Sunday night through Monday night.

Warmer and drier conditions were expected again next weekend.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.