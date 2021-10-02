Weekend weather: Sunny skies expected for county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Mostly sunny skies were expected Saturday in San Diego County, but filtered through thin high clouds, the National Weather Service said.

It was expected to be fairly hot Saturday in the valleys, inland coastal areas and lower deserts, forecasters said.

High pressure and weak offshore flow was forecast to bring very similar weather on Sunday.

Patchy night and morning fog are expected at the coast, dense but not extensive.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 79-84 degrees and 88-93 inland with overnight lows of 53-62. Western valleys highs will be 92-97 and 87-92 in the foothills with overnight lows of 53-58. Mountain highs were expected to be 77-83 with overnight lows of 47-56. Highs in the deserts will be around 94 with overnight lows of 62-69.

A small chance of showers was predicted for the region Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Dry and fair weather was forecast after Tuesday afternoon.

Cooler weather was expected around Thursday and Friday, with the chances for precipitation increasing Friday and Saturday.

