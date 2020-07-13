Weekend heat sets records

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County broke a number of temperature records this weekend amid a heat wave expected to keep temperatures high Monday, forecasters said.

Ramona reached record temperatures for a second day in a row hitting 100 degrees on Sunday, which eclipsed the previous record for a July 12, which was 99 in 1999, according to the National Weather Service. Campo, Palm Springs and Borrego also broke temperature records Sunday.

High temperatures are expected to remain Monday in the county’s western valleys, mountains and deserts as a result of a heat wave, the NWS said.

A strong system of high pressure has been building over Arizona and New Mexico, ushering in sweltering heat in most of Southern California through Monday, forecasters said.

The NWS has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the deserts.

NWS officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

Monday’s high could reach 119 in some desert communities.

A slight cooling trend will arrive in the deserts Tuesday and continue through Thursday, forecasters said.