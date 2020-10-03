Weekend brings modest break in the heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High pressure over San Diego County Saturday will bring warmer weather, the National Weather Service said.

The high pressure is expected to slowly move off to the east, followed by a larger troughing pattern that will take hold by the middle of next week into the weekend, forecasters said.

“This will bring increased onshore flow and progressive cooling for all areas with temperatures going toward normal values, making it feel a little more like fall,” the NWS said.

High temperatures Saturday along the coast will be 81-86 with overnight lows of 57-66, the weather service said. Highs inland will be 89-94 with overnight lows of 51-61.

The western valley highs will be 91-96, and near the foothills, 95- 100. Mountain highs will be 89-96 with overnight lows of 47-57. The deserts will be 104-109 with overnight lows of 62-72.

Cooler weather is in the forecast for the long term starting Wednesday, the NWS said.

“A weak mid-level trough will start the show and help build the marine layer and increase onshore flow and night and morning low clouds,” forecasters said. “Much cooler weather than what we have been seeing will be felt at the coast, though still toasty inland.”

At the beaches, a south to southwest swell from Hurricane Marie will generate surf of 3 to 6 feet through Monday, highest on the south and southwest- facing beaches. Surf will be highest at northern San Diego County beaches. Strong rip currents are likely.

Fire weather conditions will continue to be elevated for the coming week, the NWS said.

“Extremely dry conditions, low relative humidity, and hot days inland can be expected through early next week,” forecasters said. “Winds will be mostly light, except during the onset of the sea breeze in the afternoons and early evenings mid- to late-week, with some gusts 15 to 25-30 mph.”