Wednesday expected to be coolest day of week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty winds are expected again Wednesday in the San Diego County mountains and deserts as temperatures continue dropping throughout the region.

Moisture moving in from the ocean will make Wednesday the coolest day of the week throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory in the mountains and deserts expires at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds out of the west are expected to be between 15-30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph near deserts slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

There is also a 20% chance of light rain Wednesday morning in the mountains and the western valleys, then skies will clear by Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 67 degrees near the coast and inland, 68 in the western valleys, 67 near the foothills, 67 in the mountains and 87 in the deserts.

A warming trend will start Thursday and last through Saturday, when highs in the deserts are expected to reach triple digits.