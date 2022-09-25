SAN DIEGO – The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.

A flood advisory is also currently in effect until 4:15 p.m. due to excessive rainfall for a portion of Southwest California, including San Diego County. The impacts could lead to a potential of minor flooding, specifically in low-lying areas and poor drainage areas.

The special weather statement for Julian expired at 2:45 p.m.

According to the NWS San Diego, potential flooding locations can be spotted along Highway 79 between Santa Ysabel and Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Highway 52 between Highway 79 and Highway 78, S7 – East Grade Rd., Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation and Santa Ysabel.