Weather turns cold overnight, even with warmer afternoons

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Santa Ana weather pattern will bring very dry conditions to San Diego County with sunny, warm days and clear, cold nights Saturday through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler, as a trough moving inland off the Pacific Ocean brings gusty onshore flow and a brief surge in humidity, forecasters said. For the latter half of the week, dry Santa Ana weather returns with seasonal temperatures.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 66-71 degrees with overnight lows of 41-48, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be 71-76 with overnight lows of 42-50. Highs near the foothills will be 67-72.

Mountain highs were expected to be 56-64 with overnight lows of 35-45. Highs in the deserts will be around 71 with overnight lows of 39-49.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little cooler as a trough digs southeast across the Great Basin, forecasters said. Behind this trough will be another period of potentially stronger Santa Ana winds Tuesday night and Wednesday. High temperatures will be a little above average for late December.

A weak Pacific low is expected to drift inland across Southern California later in the week, the NWS said. Most of its moisture will be elevated though, and any rain that falls will be light.

Fire weather conditions will be elevated inland on Sunday and Monday due to the locally gusty winds, very low relative humidity and above-average daytime temperatures. Pockets of near critical fire weather conditions are likely for several hours on Sunday.