Weather stays warmer than average for weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Saturday’s weather in San Diego County was predicted by forecasters to be almost a carbon copy of Friday, with temperatures remaining 5 to 10 degrees higher than normal away from the beaches.

Mild conditions were predicted to continue this weekend, the National Weather Service said, with a developing low to the north enhancing the onshore flow early next week, forcing temperatures to fall to below normal by Tuesday and bringing a surge of stronger westerly winds to the mountains and deserts into Wednesday.

The marine layer was expected to deepen just enough to generate some sprinkles Monday night into Wednesday west of the mountains, the NWS said. Gradual warming will follow later in the week, with weaker onshore winds and a more shallow marine layer.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 64-69 degrees with overnight lows of 50-55, the NWS said. Inland valley highs will be 75-80 with overnight lows of 47-53.

Mountain highs were forecast to be 71-80 with overnight lows of 44-54. Desert highs will be 93-98 with overnight lows of 60-70.

Over the outer coastal waters Saturday afternoon and evening, breezy west-northwest winds with peak gusts of 20-25 knots were predicted.

A small craft advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday.

