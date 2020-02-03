Weather shelters open as gusty winds, cold temperatures begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing will accommodate more than 160 additional homeless residents needing shelter Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Father Joe's and Connections Housing regularly expand their shelter services temporarily when temperatures drop below 50 degrees and the chance of rain is higher than 40%, the temperature falls below 45 degrees regardless of the chance of rain or sustained high winds are predicted.

Father Joe's can shelter an additional 134 residents throughout the night while Connections Housing can add up to 30 residents. Check-in at Father Joe's begins at 4 p.m. Monday and residents are expected to check out by 5 the next morning at 1501 Imperial Avenue in San Diego.

Check-in at Connections Housing runs from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday and residents are expected to check out by 7 the following morning at 1250 6th Avenue in San Diego.

Residents spending the night at the shelter will have meals provided to them. Residents can dial 211 or visit 211sandiego.org to find out more about the Inclement Weather Shelter Program.