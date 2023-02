SAN DIEGO — A handful of San Diego County school districts will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced the following list of districts will not be in session:

— Julian Union Elementary School District

— Julian Union High School District

— Mountain Empire Unified School District

— Spencer Valley School District

For real-time updates, the Office of Education has directed the public to monitor their Twitter page (@SanDiegoCOE).