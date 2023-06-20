SAN DIEGO — Summer officially begins Wednesday and the sun is expected to come out for San Diego County to celebrate.

According to the National Weather Service, the Summer Solstice will occur at 7:58 a.m. PDT Wednesday.

In summery fashion, temperatures across the county are expected to increase from one to three degrees from Tuesday into Wednesday, NWS San Diego said on Twitter.

When will El Niño peak?

Warmer conditions with better chances of low clouds clearing are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, bringing some sunshine to the region.

A brief cooling trend is expected for Thursday and Friday, NWS San Diego said. Gusty southwest to west winds will be felt in the mountain and desert areas on these days.

As summer kicks off and with El Niño conditions arriving earlier than anticipated this year, meteorologists have warned that it could be an abnormally warm summer for Southern California and the rest of the country.

Here are some of the forecasted high temperatures around San Diego County Wednesday:

Ocotillo Wells – 102°

Borrego Springs – 100°

Ramona – 80°

Campo – 79°

Tecate – 79 °

El Cajon – 79°

Escondido – 77°

Alpine – 76°

Mira Mesa – 74°

Oceanside – 73°

Palomar – 73°

Julian – 73°

Mt. Laguna – 73°

San Ysidro – 72°

San Diego – 71°

Temperatures should pick back up again heading into the weekend as a warming trend moves through the region, NWS said