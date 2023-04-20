SAN DIEGO — It’s starting to finally feel like San Diego weather!

The coastal areas felt 7-10 degrees warmer Thursday afternoon while the inland valleys and foothills rose by 10-17 degrees, according to National Weather Service San Diego.

A gradual warm-up is expected to continue into the weekend with above average temperatures, NWS meteorologists predict.

On Friday, it will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Thursday. Those temperatures expect to remain the same on Saturday as well.

However, breezy onshore winds return Sunday along the coast, per NWS. Those cooler conditions that consist of increased clouds and stronger winds should reach further inland Monday into Tuesday.

“The cooling will be driven by the break down of high pressure aloft, return of onshore flow, and the spin up of a coastal eddy,” NWS said.

The desert mountains will experience the strongest winds on slopes and through passes earlier next week.