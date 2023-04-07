SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service says San Diego can expect scattered clouds Friday and Saturday as a precursor to warmer days.

Low clouds are more likely along the coast Friday, but weather officials say those clouds may reach as far inland as the western San Diego valleys by early Saturday morning.

Come Easter Sunday, NWS predicts less clouds and warmer temperatures an an upper ridge builds in from the west. Inland areas can expect temperatures in the upper 70s while coastal areas can anticipate temperatures in the upper 60s, according to weather officials.

This may come as good news for those hoping for dry and warm conditions in time for Easter activities and egg hunting across the region.

The warming is expected to continue across the region into Monday with even higher temperatures in the forecast.

NWS says highs in the lower deserts could be between 95 and 100 degrees while the upper deserts are expected to be in the mid-80s. In contrast, the San Diego mountains show temperatures in the 60s to 70s.

For the coastal areas on Monday, temperatures may breach into the low 70s. Meanwhile, forecasts for the valleys show temperatures possibly rising into the 80s, according weather officials.

The warmer temperatures are expected to stick around Tuesday before cooling back down Wednesday. NWS says as an upper trough over the eastern Pacific is expected to move down the West Coast Wednesday through Friday, which could mean stronger winds and chance of showers.