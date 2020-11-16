Warm weather remains, but cooler conditions on the way

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Warm weather will persist Monday throughout San Diego County, but temperatures will begin dropping on Tuesday and remain cool and dry through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A ridge of high pressure to the southeast of Southern California will keep highs in the mid-to-high 80s in much of San Diego County Monday, forecasters said. By Tuesday, that ridge will slide further east and a trough of low pressure will move in along the West Coast.

The warm weather, combined with easterly winds and relative humidity around 10-15% will raise the risk of wildfires throughout the region Monday, according to the NWS. Winds out of the east will be between 15-25 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 30-35 mph in wind-prone passes.

Relative humidity will rise to around 15% on Tuesday and winds are expected to weaken Tuesday night, easing the elevated fire weather conditions through the end of the week, forecasters said.

A beach hazards statement warning of 2-4 foot waves and tides reaching almost 7 feet will remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 81 degrees near the coast, 90 inland, 91 in the western valleys, 87 near the foothills, 78 in the mountains and 88 in the deserts.

By Wednesday, the mercury is expected to drop to the high-60s to low- 70s in coastal areas, while temperatures in the western valleys will top out in the low-to-mid 70s, forecasters said.