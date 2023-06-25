SAN DIEGO — After weeks of gloom, a warm-up is in store for San Diego this week, bringing hot, dry conditions to the region by the weekend.

Temperatures will start the week cool, the National Weather Service said, as a upper level trough moving into the region is anticipated to bring cloudy conditions in the morning before clearing up into the afternoon.

According to the weather agency, there will be little change in daily highs and lows during this time, with some locations in the region remaining upwards of 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Gusty afternoon and evening winds in the mountains and deserts will follow a similar trend as temperatures peak Monday afternoon and evening before gradually getting weaker each day, NWS said.

A wind advisory has been issued by NWS for conditions in the mountain and desert communities late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

With the wind, mountain and desert communities are also likely to see a greater wildfire risk early in the week.

Very dry air will remain entrenched east of the mountains, NWS said, which will coincide with the gusty winds that could contribute to “elevated” or “locally critical” fire conditions in the afternoons and evenings into Wednesday.

The agency urges that residents of the inland mountain and desert communities prepare for the increased wildfire risk. One way NWS urges homeowners in vulnerable areas is by creating a “defensible space” around your home — an example is pictured in the image below.

Graphic describing a “defensible space” for wildfire safety. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region)

Learn more about how to protect yourself and your home from wildfire conditions here.

By Wednesday, the marine layer will become more shallow along the coast as the trough moves east, giving way for an upper level high pressure build that will lead to warmer and dryer weather in the latter half of the week.

The warming trend will bring temperatures back up to season averages on Thursday into the weekend. According to NWS, desert locations will see highs rebound to normal as early as Thursday, while mountain communities will hit those temperatures by Friday.

By Saturday, highs in the mountain and desert areas will be running anywhere from four to eight degrees warmer than normal, bringing the season’s first 110 degree highs in the lower deserts early in the weekend.

According to NWS, high desert and mountain communities could see temperatures between the 80s and 90s to kick off the Fourth of July weekend, while coastal communities will see highs ranging from the low 70s to high 70s.