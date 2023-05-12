SAN DIEGO — It may be a good idea to take your mom to the beach as lots of sunshine is expected for Mother’s Day weekend.

Strengthening high pressure over the west will keep the inland areas warm through early next week. Highs expected to be 5-10 degrees above average by Sunday.

The coastal areas will be cooled by sea breezes and an eddy even as the marine layer shrinks.

However, “May gray” is being pretty stubborn at the coast.

Moisture from an easterly flow will bring higher clouds and chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

A slightly higher chance is expected later in the week, but precipitation chances will remain mostly in the mountains, but could stay into the inland areas.